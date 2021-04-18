Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Betts makes diving grab as Dodgers beat Padres 2-0

By RICHARD J. MARCUS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/18 12:15
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor throws to first for the double play as San Diego Padres' Manny Machado (13) slides in late to second d...
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr reacts to a called strike while batting during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angele...
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish works against a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 17,...
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Apri...

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor throws to first for the double play as San Diego Padres' Manny Machado (13) slides in late to second d...

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr reacts to a called strike while batting during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angele...

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish works against a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 17,...

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Apri...

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mookie Betts made an outstanding diving catch and Clayton Kershaw starred on the mound and at the plate, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers top the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Saturday night in another compelling thriller between the NL West rivals.

Kershaw (3-1) struck out eight while working six innings of three-hit ball. He also drew a bases-loaded walk against Yu Darvish (1-1) in the fifth, leading Los Angeles to its eighth straight win.

Even with Kershaw's stellar performance, the matchup wasn't decided until Betts turned in another memorable play for the final out.

With runners on second and third, Tommy Pham hit a sinking liner to center that looked as if it was going to tie the game. But Betts got over for a terrific diving grab, and then pounded on his chest in celebration.

Updated : 2021-04-18 20:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Funeral service to be held for Orrin Hoopman in east Taiwan
Funeral service to be held for Orrin Hoopman in east Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought