Cincinnati 2, Nashville 2

By Associated Press
2021/04/18 10:58
Cincinnati 2 0 2
Nashville 1 1 2

First half_1, Cincinnati, Acosta, 1 (Matarrita), 8th minute; 2, Cincinnati, Brenner, 1 (penalty kick), 12th; 3, Nashville, Cadiz, 1 (Leal), 20th.

Second half_4, Nashville, Leal, 1 (Mukhtar), 64th.

Goalies_Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Cody Cropper; Nashville, Joe Willis, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Muyl, Nashville, 18th; Mokotjo, Cincinnati, 38th; Johnston, Nashville, 66th; Stanko, Cincinnati, 77th.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, TJ Zablocki, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Matthew Thompson.

___

Lineups

Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Nick Hagglund, Ronald Matarrita, Tom Pettersson; Luciano Acosta, Alvaro Barreal (Allan Cruz, 82nd), Joseph-Claude Gyau, Kamohelo Mokotjo (Haris Medunjanin, 90th+3); Brenner, Calvin Harris (Jurgen Locadia, 60th), Yuya Kubo (Caleb Stanko, 61st).

Nashville_Joe Willis; Alistair Johnston, Daniel Lovitz, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman; Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal, Dax McCarty, Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl (Handwalla Bwana, 60th); Jhonder Cadiz (C J Sapong, 60th).

Updated : 2021-04-18 20:57 GMT+08:00

