Westbrook's triple-double, Beal's 37 lead Wiz over Pistons

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, left, during the first half of an NBA bask... Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith (14) shoots against Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturd... Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith (14) shoots against Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook, right, goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Jahlil Okafor, left, during the first half of an ... Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook, right, goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Jahlil Okafor, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) is fouled by Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball gam... Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) is fouled by Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Washington. Also seen is Wizards guard Raul Neto (19). (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) goes to the basket past Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee (38) during the first half of an NBA basketball game... Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) goes to the basket past Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee (38) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto, top, fights for the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee (38) during the first half of an NBA basketball g... Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto, top, fights for the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee (38) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Detroit Pistons center Jahlil Okafor, left, is blocked by Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball ... Detroit Pistons center Jahlil Okafor, left, is blocked by Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, right, reaches for the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph, center, and guard Josh Jackson, left, du... Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, right, reaches for the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph, center, and guard Josh Jackson, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, bottom, during the first half of an N... Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, bottom, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) keeps the ball away from Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) during the first half of an NBA bask... Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) keeps the ball away from Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook had his 25th triple-double of the season, Bradley Beal scored 37 points and the Washington Wizards beat the Detroit Pistons 121-100 on Saturday night.

Westbrook finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in the fourth straight win for Washington (23-33), which continues its late-season push.

He has 17 triple-doubles, 10 shy of Oscar Robertson’s record.

Isaiah Stewart and Frank Jackson each scored 19 points for Detroit. Josh Jackson scored 17 as the Pistons failed in their attempt to win consecutive games for only the third time this season.

The Wizards never trailed and took the lead for good at the start of the second quarter and methodically built it in the second half.

Washington lost two starters during the game. Center Alex Len left with ankle soreness after scoring eight points in seven minutes, and in the third quarter forward Rui Hachimura exited with soreness in his left leg.

Ish Smith scored 16 and Robin Lopez added 15 for the Wizards.

TIP-INS

Pistons: G Rodney McGruder (sprained right elbow), G Dennis Smith (sore left knee) and F Sekou Doumbouya (neck soreness) were out. … G Killian Hayes was rested in the second half of a back-to-back. … Coach Dwane Casey celebrated his 64th birthday. “The alternative is not good,” Casey joked.

Wizards: F Davis Bertans missed his second straight game because his wife gave birth to a baby boy. “We have another Wizards fan in the family,” coach Scott Brooks said. … Beal played in his 592nd game, fifth most in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday

Wizards: Host Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

