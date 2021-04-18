Taiwan defense minister inspects Matsu Defense Command

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) on Saturday (April 17) inspected Matsu’s defense force and encouraged troops to continue protecting the nation.

Minister Chiu was accompanied by Deputy Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Mei Chia-shu (梅家樹) and others. He visited the Dongyin Area Command as well as the Matsu Defense Command to conduct inspections, learn about the island’s defense, and offer guidance to officers and soldiers stationed there, Military News Agency reported.

Chiu commended troops for serving in the nation’s front line of defense and performing their duties well to protect Taiwan.

He emphasized that in response to recent developments in cross-strait relations, officers and soldiers are “duty-bound to defend their country” and that they should remain steadfast in their will to fight and to stay at their post. “Regardless of military branch, front-line soldiers and civilians work together to safeguard national security,” he said.

The minister also pointed out that "education and training" is the most important way to improve the combat effectiveness and welfare of troops. This daily regimen will develop perseverance among soldiers and simultaneously establish a concept of abiding by the rules, which will ensure the safety of their lives during training and combat. Guaranteeing soldiers’ well-being allows them to focus on their responsibilities of defending Taiwan and its people, Chiu stated.