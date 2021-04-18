Stars use 4-goal second period to dominate Blue Jackets, 5-1

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) watches as defenseman Seth Jones (3) blocks a shot from Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen ... Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) watches as defenseman Seth Jones (3) blocks a shot from Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) is unable to stop Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov's shot during the second period of an ... Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) is unable to stop Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov's shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Col... Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Dallas Stars left wing Roope Hintz (24) skates for the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke (2) pursues during the second period of a... Dallas Stars left wing Roope Hintz (24) skates for the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke (2) pursues during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexandre Texier (42) dives for a loose puck in front of Dallas Stars defenseman Andrej Sekera (5) during the first perio... Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexandre Texier (42) dives for a loose puck in front of Dallas Stars defenseman Andrej Sekera (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (44) scores a goal on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period of an NH... Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (44) scores a goal on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (44) is congratulated by teammate Jack Roslovic (96) after scoring a goal during the first period ... Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (44) is congratulated by teammate Jack Roslovic (96) after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored his team-high 18th goal of the season as one of five Dallas players with a goal and an assist, and the Stars scored four times in 6½ minutes in the second period to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday night.

Denis Gurianov, Jamie Benn, John Klingberg and Esa Lindell also had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who are on a season-high six-game point streak (3-0-3). Rookie goalie Jake Oettinger made 20 saves in improving to 5-0-1 this season against Columbus.

Vladislav Gavrikov scored for the Blue Jackets, who are 0-4-1 in their last five games and 2-10-2 in their last 14. Joonas Korpisalo was pulled after allowing four goals on 16 shots, three during a 3:24 span midway through the second.

After Gavrikov and Benn traded first-period goals, Gurianov began Dallas’ second-period barrage on a give-and-go with Benn at 10:10. A little more than 3 minutes later, Pavelski hit on a spinning backhander from the low slot. Klingberg scored another 20 seconds later when a puck deflected off sliding Blue Jackets defenseman Scott Harrington. After Elvis Merzlikins replaced Korpisalo, Lindell scored on a wrist shot from the high slot with 3;20 left.

Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz had two assists each.

Dallas swept the two-game series from Columbus beginning with Thursday’s 4-1 win to finish the season series 5-2-1. The Stars rallied from a 1-0 deficit in both games to improve to 4-10-7 in games in which their opponents scored first.

Blue Jackets center Max Domi drew a 10-minute misconduct penalty late in the second period, his second in three games.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Start a back-to-back at Florida on Monday.

Stars: Also beginning a back-to-back on Monday, at home vs. Detroit.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports