D.C. United 2, New York City FC 1

By Associated Press
2021/04/18 10:21
D.C. United 2, New York City FC 1

New York City FC 1 0 1
D.C. United 2 0 2

First half_1, New York City FC, Castellanos, 1 (Tinnerholm), 15th minute; 2, D.C. United, Hines-Ike, 1 (Moreno), 39th; 3, D.C. United, Canouse, 1 (Gressel), 44th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; D.C. United, Chris Seitz, Jon Kempin.

Yellow Cards_Brillant, D.C. United, 9th; Castellanos, New York City FC, 74th; Gressel, D.C. United, 77th; Tinnerholm, New York City FC, 82nd.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Cory Richardson, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Joshua Encarnacion.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens (Alfredo Morales, 71st), Maxime Chanot, Gudmundur Thorarinsson (Malte Amundsen, 71st), Anton Tinnerholm; Jesus Medina, Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks, James Sands; Valentin Castellanos, Ismael Tajouri (Andres Jasson, 71st).

D.C. United_Chris Seitz; Tony Alfaro (Andy Najar, 88th), Frederic Brillant, Brendan Hines-Ike, Joseph Mora; Yamil Asad (Adrien Perez, 75th), Russell Canouse, Edison Flores, Julian Gressel, Junior Moreno; Erik Sorga (Nigel Robertha, 74th).

