Queensland wins Australian 1st-class cricket title over NSW

By Associated Press
2021/04/18 10:00
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Queensland has won its ninth Sheffield Shield first-class cricket title in Australia, outclassing New South Wales by an innings and 33 runs in the final at Allan Border Field on Sunday.

The Bulls clinched victory before lunch on the fourth day of the scheduled five-day match after leg spinner Mitch Swepson (3-68) helped bowl out New South Wales for 213 in the visitors' second innings.

Queensland celebrated after fast bowler Brendan Doggett (3-37) claimed the final wicket to fall, snaring Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood caught behind for three.

Fellow pace bowler Xavier Bartlett was also impressive for Queensland with 3-42.

Defending champion New South Wales resumed on Sunday at 140-5 still trailing by 106 runs. The visitors were under pressure after test No. 3 Marnus Labuschagne completed his score of 192 runs on Saturday to lift Queensland to a first-innings total of 389 and a 246-run overall lead.

The Blues sustained just their second loss in 14 games against Queensland despite boasting a world-class bowling attack of Michell Starc, Hazlewood and off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Indian Premier League duties meant New South Wales was without Australian test players Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, David Warner and Moises Henriques.

Updated : 2021-04-18 20:54 GMT+08:00

