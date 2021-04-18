Alexa
Perry throws 4 TDs, Arkansas-Pine Bluff wins SWAC West

By Associated Press
2021/04/18 08:26
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Skyler Perry threw for 201 yards and four touchdowns as Arkansas-Pine Bluff held off Prairie View A&M 36-31 in a clash of Southwest Athletic Conference unbeatens on Saturday.

With the win, Arkansas-Pine Bluff clinched the SWAC Western Division at 4-0. Prairie View fell to 2-1.

Perry connected with Harry Ballard from 34 yards, and then scored himself on a keeper from the 1 as the Golden Lions battled into 7-7 and 14-14 ties early.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff then forced a three-and-out, and Daryl Carter blocked a punt to give the Golden Lions possession at the 1. After a couple of short losses, Perry hit Josh Wilkes from the 5 for a 20-14 lead. It was the first of three touchdowns in the second quarter as Arkansas-Pine Bluff went into halftime with a 27-21 lead.

After the teams traded field goals in the third quarter, Prairie View closed to 36-31 when Trazon Connley found Kalen Riles from the 7 with seven minutes left to play. The Panthers put together one last drive but turned the ball over on downs after eight plays.

Connley was 24-of-49 passing for 341 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers. He was sacked five times and picked off three times.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

