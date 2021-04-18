Body of missing Taiwanese pilot found among reefs near Pingtung fishing harbor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The body of the missing pilot from the F-5E crash on March 22 has been found.

Captain Pan Ying-chun (潘穎諄), who had been missing for weeks, was found by search and rescue personnel this morning. His remains were located near reefs around Manzhou Township's Nanren Fishing Harbor in Pingtung County and have been sent back to Taitung to his family, Liberty Times reported.

On March 22, two F-5E fighter jets collided and crashed into the ocean off the coast of Pingtung County (37.5 nautical miles southeast of their base), according to the National Rescue Command Center.