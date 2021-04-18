Alexa
Body of missing Taiwanese pilot found among reefs near Pingtung fishing harbor

Captain Pan Ying-chun was involved in F-5E fighter jet crash on March 22

  305
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/18 09:23
F-5E fighter jets. (ROCAF photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The body of the missing pilot from the F-5E crash on March 22 has been found.

Captain Pan Ying-chun (潘穎諄), who had been missing for weeks, was found by search and rescue personnel this morning. His remains were located near reefs around Manzhou Township's Nanren Fishing Harbor in Pingtung County and have been sent back to Taitung to his family, Liberty Times reported.

On March 22, two F-5E fighter jets collided and crashed into the ocean off the coast of Pingtung County (37.5 nautical miles southeast of their base), according to the National Rescue Command Center.
F-5E
pilot
Taiwanese pilot
Taiwan Air Force
aircraft collision

Updated : 2021-04-18 10:28 GMT+08:00

