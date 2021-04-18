Alexa
Top-ranked James Madison defeats No. 11 Richmond 23-6

By Associated Press
2021/04/18 06:18
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Ethan Ratke kicked three field goals to set a Colonial Athletic Association record and top-ranked James Madison drubbed eleventh-ranked Richmond 23-6 on Saturday, staking a claim for a CAA playoff berth.

The season-finale win wraps up the CAA South Division championship for the Dukes (5-0. 3-0). Elsewhere in the CAA, Delaware (5-0, 4-0) defeated Villanova 27-20 to win the CAA North Division.

The conference was to announce which team would earn the automatic bid into the FCS playoffs later Saturday.

Ratke kicked a 27-yard field goal to give James Madison a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, establishing a new CAA career record with 65 field goals, eclipsing Towson's Aidan O'Neill (2016-19). Ratke then kicked two more, pushing the new career mark to 67.

Cole Johnson passed for 235 yards and ran for a 31-yard touchdown on a fourth-down scramble for JMU's final points. Percy Agyei-Obese scored the game-opening touchdown with a 1-yard run and surpassed 2,000 rushing yards for his career, gaining 78 yards on 20 carries.

Richmond (3-1, 3-1) was limited to pair of Jake Larson field goals. Joe Mancuso completed 9 of 24 passes for 125 yards with one interception. Savon Smith was held to 20 yards rushing and one catch for seven yards.

JMU outgained the Spiders 384 total yards to 200.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

