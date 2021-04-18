Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Britain, Canada, Italy advance to 2022 qualifying in BJK Cup

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/18 05:49
Britain, Canada, Italy advance to 2022 qualifying in BJK Cup

Britain, Canada, Italy and Ukraine were among the eight countries that reached the qualifying round of the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup with victories Saturday.

These were the first matches in the women's tennis team competition since its name was changed from Fed Cup last year.

Also advancing were Kazakhstan, Latvia, Netherlands and Poland.

Britain beat Mexico 3-1, Canada defeated Serbia 4-0, Italy eliminated Romania 3-1 and Ukraine shut out Japan 4-0. Kazakhstan got past Argentina 3-2, Latvia beat India 3-1, Netherlands edged China 3-2 and Poland defeated Brazil 3-2.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-18 10:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Funeral service to be held for Orrin Hoopman in east Taiwan
Funeral service to be held for Orrin Hoopman in east Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Moderna vaccine will arrive in Taiwan in May
Moderna vaccine will arrive in Taiwan in May
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan