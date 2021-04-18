Alexa
Montana downs Portland St. 48-7 behind Humphrey, Harris

By Associated Press
2021/04/18 04:56
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Cam Humphrey threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns and Xavier Harris ran for two scores and Montana beat Portland State 48-7 on Saturday.

It was Portland State's first game since since a 53-46 loss at Eastern Washington on Nov. 23, 2019; a span of 511 days.

Both Portland State and Montana opted out of the Big Sky Conference's six-game spring season. It was the Vikings’ only game of the spring. Montana (2-0) beat Division II-member Central Washington 59-3 on April 10.

Harris, who finished with 109 yards rushing on 13 carries, got the Grizzlies going with touchdown runs of 28 and 4 yards for a 14-0 lead. Then, to close the first half, Humphrey threw touchdowns of 54 and 15 yards to Gabe Sulser and Samuel Akem respectively for a 27-0 advantage.

Portland State got on the board when Davis Alexander found Mataio Talalemotu for a 73-yard score to start the third quarter. Alexander finished with 193 yards passing.

Updated : 2021-04-18 10:24 GMT+08:00

