AP PHOTOS: Reflections on a royal funeral amid a pandemic

Officers of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrive for the Gun Salute for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip at Windsor Castle in Windsor, ... Officers of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrive for the Gun Salute for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP)

Pall Bearers carry the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh into St George's Chapel for his funeral, as members of the royal family including Princess Anne... Pall Bearers carry the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh into St George's Chapel for his funeral, as members of the royal family including Princess Anne, right, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William and Sir Tim Laurence follow, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Danny Lawson/Pool via AP)

WINDSOR, England (AP) — As military bands played and a procession of royals escorted his coffin to the church, Prince Philip was laid to rest Saturday in a funeral ceremony that honored his lifetime of service to the U.K., the crown and his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II.

The widowed British monarch, setting an example amid the coronavirus pandemic, sat alone at the ceremony, dressed in black and with her head bowed in prayer.

Philip, who died on April 9, two months shy of his 100th birthday, was honored at Windsor Castle in a service that was steeped in military and royal tradition but also pared down and infused with his own personality. The entire royal procession and funeral took place out of public view on the grounds of the castle, a 950-year-old royal residence 20 miles (30 kilometers) west of London, but was shown live on television.

People across Britain observed one minute of silence in honor of Philip just before the funeral got underway.

Coronavirus restrictions meant that instead of the expected 800 mourners, only 30 people were allowed inside the castle’s St. George’s Chapel, including the queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren.

Following the strict social distancing rules that England is still under, the queen set an example even in grief, sitting apart from family members who were arrayed around the church.

