Chambers leads Charleston Southern over Gardner-Webb 20-7

By Associated Press
2021/04/18 03:23
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jack Chambers threw three touchdown passes to lead Charleston Southern to a 20-7 victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday in the spring season finale for both teams.

Charleston Southern (2-2, 2-2 Big South Conference) won its last two games and has finished at or above .500 for the fourth time in five seasons. Gardner-Webb (2-2, 2-2) lost its last two.

Chambers was 23-of-35 passing for 242 yards. He also carried the ball 13 times for 71 yards rushing. Chambers threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Cayden Jordan early in the first quarter, and the pair connected on a 41-yard TD to cap the scoring with 14:30 remaining.

Jordan finished with seven catches for 127 yards. Geoffrey Wall had 10 receptions for 73 yards. Jarrod Stanley had two of the Buccaneers' three interceptions.

Gardner-Webb's Tremayne Booker forced a Jamari Dunbar fumble, and Ga’Marcus Freeman recovered the ball and ran 22 yards into the end zone for the Bulldogs late in the second quarter.

Carlton Aiken completed 11 of 19 passes for 109 yards, but he threw two interceptions in the first quarter for the Bulldogs. Narii Gaither had 16 carries for 51 yards rushing.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-04-18 10:22 GMT+08:00

