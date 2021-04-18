Alexa
Yanks' Sánchez hit in hand by foul ball, X-rays negative

By Associated Press
2021/04/18 03:18
New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, right, reacts as Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot, center, celebrates with Austin Meadows after they scored on a t...

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez left a game Saturday an inning after taking a foul ball off his right hand.

New York said X-rays of Sánchez's hand were negative and that he has a contusion on his right index and middle fingers. The club said he's day to day.

Sánchez's throwing hand was unprotected when Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena tipped a pitch that appeared to hit Sánchez on the knuckles in the fourth inning.

Sánchez fell to the ground and writhed in pain before a trainer came out to inspect him. He remained in the game and finished the inning, then flew out to center field in the bottom of the fourth. He was replaced by Kyle Higashioka to begin the fifth.

The two-time All-Star was 0 for 1 with a walk Saturday and is hitting .237 with two homers and four RBIs this season.

