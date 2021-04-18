Mumbai roars back to beat Hyderabad by 13 runs in IPL

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Sunrisers Hyderabad failed in its chase for the third straight time in the Indian Premier League as defending champion Mumbai Indians won by 13 runs on Saturday.

Jonny Bairstow made a brisk 43 off 22 deliveries and fellow opener David Warner scored a 34-ball 36 before Hyderabad collapsed to 137 all out in 19.4 overs, losing its last eight wickets for 47 runs.

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar claimed 3-19 and Trent Boult provided Mumbai a perfect finish with 3-28.

Earlier, Kieron Pollard’s unbeaten 35 off 22 lifted Mumbai’s total to 150-5 as the West Indian power-hitter struck two sixes off the last two deliveries from fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0-45).

Mumbai has four points from three games after losing its opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Hyderabad is at the bottom of the eight-team competition.



