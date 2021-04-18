Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mumbai roars back to beat Hyderabad by 13 runs in IPL

By Associated Press
2021/04/18 02:50
Mumbai roars back to beat Hyderabad by 13 runs in IPL

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Sunrisers Hyderabad failed in its chase for the third straight time in the Indian Premier League as defending champion Mumbai Indians won by 13 runs on Saturday.

Jonny Bairstow made a brisk 43 off 22 deliveries and fellow opener David Warner scored a 34-ball 36 before Hyderabad collapsed to 137 all out in 19.4 overs, losing its last eight wickets for 47 runs.

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar claimed 3-19 and Trent Boult provided Mumbai a perfect finish with 3-28.

Earlier, Kieron Pollard’s unbeaten 35 off 22 lifted Mumbai’s total to 150-5 as the West Indian power-hitter struck two sixes off the last two deliveries from fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0-45).

Mumbai has four points from three games after losing its opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Hyderabad is at the bottom of the eight-team competition.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-18 10:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Funeral service to be held for Orrin Hoopman in east Taiwan
Funeral service to be held for Orrin Hoopman in east Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Moderna vaccine will arrive in Taiwan in May
Moderna vaccine will arrive in Taiwan in May
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan