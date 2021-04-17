Alexa
  1. Home

Czech Republic expels 18 Russian embassy staff over 2014 blast

By Deutsche Welle
2021/04/17 18:16
A policeman walks by a poster attached by protesters to a gate of the Russian embassy in Prague.

A policeman walks by a poster attached by protesters to a gate of the Russian embassy in Prague.

The Czech Republic is expelling 18 Russian diplomats over links to an ammunition depot explosion in 2014, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Saturday.

Babis said the move to banish the officials was based on "unequivocal evidence" provided by the country's intelligence and security services.

These "unprecedented findings" point to the involvement of Russian military agents in the explosion that killed "two innocent fathers," Babis said.

He added: "The Czech Republic is a sovereign state and must adequately react."

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, who is also serving as the country's foreign minister, said the 18 Russian embassy staffers were clearly identified as military spies on behalf of the Kremlin and had 48 hours to leave the country.

Police hunt

Meanwhile, Czech police said they were searching for two individuals in connection with the ongoing investigation.

The explosion occurred at an ammunition factory in in the town of Vrbetice, some 330 kilometers (205 miles) southeast of Prague, in October, 2014.

The blast killed two employees of a private firm that was renting the depot from a state military organization.

jsi/aw (AP, Reuters, dpa)

Updated : 2021-04-18 10:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Funeral service to be held for Orrin Hoopman in east Taiwan
Funeral service to be held for Orrin Hoopman in east Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Moderna vaccine will arrive in Taiwan in May
Moderna vaccine will arrive in Taiwan in May
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan