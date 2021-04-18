Alexa
Police name man killed by officer during airport shootout

By Associated Press
2021/04/18 02:49
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police in San Antonio on Saturday released the name of the man who fatally shot himself during a shootout with an officer outside San Antonio International Airport.

The Bexar County medical examiner identified the man killed during the Thursday afternoon shooting as Joe Gomez, Lt. Michelle Ramos said in a news release. Ramos did not provide any other identifying details, such as his age, and did not immediately return messages for additional comment.

Police Chief William McManus has said the suspect had a history of mental illness and that police had interacted with him in the past.

The airport was locked down Thursday after police were called about a car driving the wrong way on an airport road. Officer John Maines stopped the car and the driver, now identified as Gomez, jumped out and opened fire, McManus said.

McManus said authorities also believe the same man opened fire from a busy overpass in northern San Antonio earlier in the day.

Police said Friday that the medical examiner had determined the driver, now identified as Gomez, shot himself after suffering a non-fatal wound from Maines' weapon. Police had initially said Gomez was fatally shot by Maines.

No one else was hit by gunfire, police said, and Maines is on administrative duty pending an investigation into the shooting, Ramos said.

Updated : 2021-04-18 10:20 GMT+08:00

