Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sabres Okposo to miss rest of season with broken cheekbone

By Associated Press
2021/04/18 02:34
Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) is helped by center Cody Eakin (20) and left wing Tobias Rieder (13) after he was injured during the first ...

Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) is helped by center Cody Eakin (20) and left wing Tobias Rieder (13) after he was injured during the first ...

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his left cheek, the team announced Saturday.

Okposo was hurt after being struck by teammate Matt Irwin’s shot in the first period of a 5-2 win at Washington on Thursday.

Okposo joins a growing list of injuries for the last-place team that is one loss from being mathematically eliminated from contention for the Stanley Cup playoffs and matching an NHL record 10-year playoff drought. The Sabres are already minus captain Jack Eichel, starting goalie Linus Ullmark and defenseman Jake McCabe.

Okposo is a 14-year NHL veteran who is completing his fifth season in Buffalo. He has two goals and 11 assists in 35 games this year.

Okposo has filled a valuable leadership role and has been a stabilizing voice for a team that went through an 18-game winless skid this season, which matched the 14th longest in NHL history.

“Everybody looks up to him, so we definitely lose a big portion of that,” interim coach Don Granato said before Buffalo hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s bad that it’s happened and he’s missing the season. But certainly I’m grateful we’ve had him to this point because he’s done an awful lot for us.”

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-18 10:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Funeral service to be held for Orrin Hoopman in east Taiwan
Funeral service to be held for Orrin Hoopman in east Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Moderna vaccine will arrive in Taiwan in May
Moderna vaccine will arrive in Taiwan in May
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan