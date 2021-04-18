Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Fore! Biden plays golf for the first time as president

By JONATHAN LEMIRE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/18 02:10
President Joe Biden's motorcade arrives at Wilmington Country Club, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Wilmington, Del. Biden is spending the weekend at his...

President Joe Biden's motorcade arrives at Wilmington Country Club, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Wilmington, Del. Biden is spending the weekend at his...

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden has taken his first swing at a presidential pastime: golf.

Biden, once an avid golfer, played Saturday at the Wilmington Country Club, not far from his Delaware home where he was spending the weekend. It was his first time playing golf since taking office in January.

The president played with senior advisor Steve Ricchetti and Ron Olivere, father-in-law of Biden’s late son Beau, the White House said. Biden’s handicap index is just over 6, according to the United States Golf Association. But he has not logged a round since 2018.

Biden is a member of the country club and played golf frequently as vice president. But his ability was mocked by former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who said once at the GOP convention that “Joe Biden told me that he was a good golfer.”

“And I’ve played golf with Joe Biden,” Kasich continued. “I can tell you that’s not true.”

Golf has always been a favorite of presidents; Dwight Eisenhower, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all played often.

Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, played frequently, totaling over 300 rounds in his four years at office including during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Trump also would only play at country clubs he owned in Florida, Virginia and New Jersey.

Updated : 2021-04-18 10:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Funeral service to be held for Orrin Hoopman in east Taiwan
Funeral service to be held for Orrin Hoopman in east Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Moderna vaccine will arrive in Taiwan in May
Moderna vaccine will arrive in Taiwan in May
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan