Kaymer shares Austrian Open lead with Canizares

ATZENBRUGG, Austria (AP) — Martin Kaymer joined Alejandro Canizares on 9 under after the third round to share the lead at the Austrian Open as both players seek their first European Tour title since 2014.

Two-time major champion Kaymer carded a 69 on Saturday to make up his one-stroke deficit on the Spaniard, who has led since opening day.

Maximilian Kieffer had a 68 and was one stroke back in third, followed by John Catlin (71), who went 7 under. Former winner Joost Luiten (69) was part of a group of three at 6 under.

“Mentally I’m really excited about tomorrow,” Kaymer said. “It doesn’t really matter what happens tomorrow, if you win or not, it’s nice to be in that position to have an opportunity to win a golf tournament.”

Kaymer has been after his 12th tour title since winning the U.S. Open seven years ago.

Canizares won the last of his two titles at the Trophée Hassan II in Morocco in 2014 and had to fight his way through the last two qualifying schools.

The Spaniard carded two double-bogeys Saturday, on the par-four seventh and 10th, but won four straight strokes from Nos. 3-6. Kaymer dropped two strokes on the back nine and had five birdies.

Nicolai von Dellingshausen had eight birdies and dropped just one stroke for a 65, the best round of the tournament so far. The German climbed to eighth, four strokes off the lead.

The event at the Diamond Country club, near Vienna, is the first European Tour event in 2021 taking place on the continent.

