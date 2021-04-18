Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

What? What? City bans use of loud, gas-powered leaf blowers

By Associated Press
2021/04/18 01:31
What? What? City bans use of loud, gas-powered leaf blowers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's largest city is banning the use of loud, gas-powered leaf blowers.

The City Council passed a phased-in ban this week, the Burlington Free Press reported. It mandates moving to quieter electric-powered leaf blowers, which will be required for all municipal departments in August.

All businesses and Burlington residents will be required to comply by the end of May 2022.

Gas-powered blowers operate at 90 decibels, which can cause hearing damage after two hours of exposure, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And gas engines contribute to air pollution in residential neighborhoods.

The ordinance restricts the noise of electric leaf blowers to 65 decibels, which, according to the CDC, is about as loud as a typical washing machine, the newspaper reported.

The restrictions for businesses or landowners that service 10 or more city properties go into effect on Sept. 6. The rules take effect on Dec. 31 for smaller businesses.

Updated : 2021-04-18 10:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Funeral service to be held for Orrin Hoopman in east Taiwan
Funeral service to be held for Orrin Hoopman in east Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Moderna vaccine will arrive in Taiwan in May
Moderna vaccine will arrive in Taiwan in May
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan