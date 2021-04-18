Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Tanaka allows 2 homers, loses in return to Japanese baseball

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/18 01:31
Tanaka allows 2 homers, loses in return to Japanese baseball

Masahiro Tanaka allowed Sho Nakata’s two-run homer in the first inning of the pitcher’s return to Japanese baseball, a 4-1 loss for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles to the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday.

The 32-year-old right-hander signed with the Pacific League club in January after completing a $155 million, seven-year contract with the New York Yankees.

Tanaka (0-1) allowed three runs and four hits in five innings with five strikeouts and a walk. He also gave up Kazunari Ishii’s home run in the second.

The defeat ended Tanaka's 28-game regular-season winning streak in Japan.

Tanaka was 78-46 with a 3.74 ERA for the Yankees and was 99-35 with a 2.30 ERA in seven seasons with the Golden Eagles.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-18 10:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Funeral service to be held for Orrin Hoopman in east Taiwan
Funeral service to be held for Orrin Hoopman in east Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Moderna vaccine will arrive in Taiwan in May
Moderna vaccine will arrive in Taiwan in May
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan