Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Márquez 6th in qualifying for Portugal on return from injury

By Associated Press
2021/04/17 23:02
Márquez 6th in qualifying for Portugal on return from injury

PORTIMAO, Portugal (AP) — Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez clocked the sixth-fastest time in qualifying on Saturday for the Portuguese Grand Prix, his first race since breaking his arm in July.

The 28-year-old Márquez had been sidelined since he fractured his upper right arm when he crashed out of the Spanish Grand Prix last summer. The Spaniard had to undergo three separate surgeries to finally heal the injury and be cleared to race again.

Márquez was applauded by his Honda staff when he returned to the pit lane after his best lap at the Algarve International Circuit. Márquez’s effort was 0.25 seconds slower than pole sitter Fabio Quartararo.

With Márquez out of contention last season, the title race was wide open until it was finally clinched by Joan Mir.

Mir could only manage the ninth-best time on Saturday.

Alex Rins and Johann Zarco will complete the front row beside Quartararo.

Sunday’s race is the third of the season. Zarco leads the standings with 40 points.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-18 10:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Funeral service to be held for Orrin Hoopman in east Taiwan
Funeral service to be held for Orrin Hoopman in east Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Moderna vaccine will arrive in Taiwan in May
Moderna vaccine will arrive in Taiwan in May
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan
Japan's representative office raises national flag in Taiwan