English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
Newcastle: Issa Diop (36), Joelinton (41), Joseph Willock (82).
West Ham: Issa Diop (73), Jesse Lingard (80).
Halftime: 2-0.
Halftime: 0-0.
Luton Town: James Collins (78).
Halftime: 0-0.
Middlesbrough: Yannick Bolasie (28).
QPR: Rob Dickie (15), Lee Wallace (18).
Halftime: 1-2.
Huddersfield: Aaron Rowe (45), Juninho Bacuna (61).
Halftime: 0-1.
Sheffield Wednesday: Julian Borner (4).
Bristol City: Tyreeq Bakinson (87).
Halftime: 1-0.
Halftime: 0-0.
Swansea: Jamal Lowe (80), Liam Cullen (83).
Wycombe: Admiral Muskwe (46), Garath McCleary (51).
Halftime: 0-0.
Blackpool: Luke Garbutt (58).
Halftime: 0-0.
Lincoln: Anthony Scully (16).
Halftime: 0-1.
Burton Albion: Ryan Broom (90).
Plymouth: Ryan Hardie (69).
Halftime: 0-0.
Halftime: 0-0.
Hull: Josh Magennis (61), Keane Lewis Potter (70).
Fleetwood Town: Kyle Vassell (22).
Halftime: 0-1.
Milton Keynes Dons: Scott Fraser (41).
Halftime: 1-0.
Rochdale: Jimmy Keohane (10), Jake Beesley (66), Conor Shaughnessy (90).
Accrington Stanley: Ben Barclay (13).
Halftime: 1-1.
Doncaster: Fejiri Okenabirhie (15), Taylor Richards (80).
Halftime: 0-1.
Wigan: Joe Dodoo (15), Lee Evans (72).
Halftime: 1-0.
Halftime: 0-0.
Halftime: 0-0.
Forest Green: Jordan Moore Taylor (21), Ebou Adams (72), Chris Stokes (80).
Scunthorpe: Harrison McGahey (45), Abo Eisa (52).
Halftime: 1-1.
Grimsby Town: Jay Matete (1), Ira Jackson (86).
Bolton: Shaun Miller (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Harrogate Town: Jack Muldoon (22), Josh McPake (89).
Bradford: Andy Cook (72).
Halftime: 1-0.
Leyton Orient: Daniel Happe (52), Daniel Kemp (63).
Halftime: 0-0.
Morecambe: Carlos Mendes Gomes (5, 53), Aaron Wildig (42), Cole Stockton (45).
Oldham: Conor McAleny (39), Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (78), Kyle Jameson (88).
Halftime: 3-1.
Cambridge United: Declan Drysdale (79).
Halftime: 0-0.
Mansfield Town: Ryan Sweeney (24).
Halftime: 0-1.
Halftime: 0-0.
Halifax Town: No Name (42, 45, 50, 57).
Kings Lynn: No Name (13, 25).
Halftime: 2-2.
Barnet: No Name (31, 71, 90).
Aldershot: No Name (37).
Halftime: 1-1.
Chesterfield: No Name (74).
Bromley: No Name (19, 85).
Halftime: 0-1.
Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (28, 41, 49).
Solihull Moors: No Name (11, 90).
Halftime: 2-1.
Eastleigh: No Name (45).
Halftime: 0-1.
Stockport County: No Name (38, 78).
Maidenhead United: No Name (26, 74).
Halftime: 1-1.
Wealdstone: No Name (87, 90).
Hartlepool: No Name (25, 39, 42, 48, 64, 76, 81).
Halftime: 0-3.
Wrexham: No Name (37, 51, 90, 90).
Halftime: 0-1.
Yeovil: No Name (28).
Halftime: 1-0.