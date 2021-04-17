Alexa
English Summaries

By Associated Press
2021/04/17 22:17
Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League Newcastle 3, West Ham 2

Newcastle: Issa Diop (36), Joelinton (41), Joseph Willock (82).

West Ham: Issa Diop (73), Jesse Lingard (80).

Halftime: 2-0.

England Championship Brentford 0, Millwall 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Luton Town 1, Watford 0

Luton Town: James Collins (78).

Halftime: 0-0.

Middlesbrough 1, QPR 2

Middlesbrough: Yannick Bolasie (28).

QPR: Rob Dickie (15), Lee Wallace (18).

Halftime: 1-2.

Nottingham Forest 0, Huddersfield 2

Huddersfield: Aaron Rowe (45), Juninho Bacuna (61).

Halftime: 0-1.

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bristol City 1

Sheffield Wednesday: Julian Borner (4).

Bristol City: Tyreeq Bakinson (87).

Halftime: 1-0.

Stoke 0, Preston 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Swansea 2, Wycombe 2

Swansea: Jamal Lowe (80), Liam Cullen (83).

Wycombe: Admiral Muskwe (46), Garath McCleary (51).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League One Blackpool 1, Sunderland 0

Blackpool: Luke Garbutt (58).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bristol Rovers 0, Lincoln 1

Lincoln: Anthony Scully (16).

Halftime: 0-1.

Burton Albion 1, Plymouth 1

Burton Albion: Ryan Broom (90).

Plymouth: Ryan Hardie (69).

Halftime: 0-0.

Charlton 0, Ipswich 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Hull 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Hull: Josh Magennis (61), Keane Lewis Potter (70).

Fleetwood Town: Kyle Vassell (22).

Halftime: 0-1.

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Portsmouth 0

Milton Keynes Dons: Scott Fraser (41).

Halftime: 1-0.

Rochdale 3, Accrington Stanley 1

Rochdale: Jimmy Keohane (10), Jake Beesley (66), Conor Shaughnessy (90).

Accrington Stanley: Ben Barclay (13).

Halftime: 1-1.

Shrewsbury 0, Doncaster 2

Doncaster: Fejiri Okenabirhie (15), Taylor Richards (80).

Halftime: 0-1.

Wigan 2, Crewe 0

Wigan: Joe Dodoo (15), Lee Evans (72).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League Two Carlisle 0, Port Vale 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Exeter 0, Southend 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Forest Green 3, Scunthorpe 2

Forest Green: Jordan Moore Taylor (21), Ebou Adams (72), Chris Stokes (80).

Scunthorpe: Harrison McGahey (45), Abo Eisa (52).

Halftime: 1-1.

Grimsby Town 2, Bolton 1

Grimsby Town: Jay Matete (1), Ira Jackson (86).

Bolton: Shaun Miller (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Harrogate Town 2, Bradford 1

Harrogate Town: Jack Muldoon (22), Josh McPake (89).

Bradford: Andy Cook (72).

Halftime: 1-0.

Leyton Orient 2, Barrow 0

Leyton Orient: Daniel Happe (52), Daniel Kemp (63).

Halftime: 0-0.

Morecambe 4, Oldham 3

Morecambe: Carlos Mendes Gomes (5, 53), Aaron Wildig (42), Cole Stockton (45).

Oldham: Conor McAleny (39), Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (78), Kyle Jameson (88).

Halftime: 3-1.

Newport County 0, Cambridge United 1

Cambridge United: Declan Drysdale (79).

Halftime: 0-0.

Stevenage 0, Mansfield Town 1

Mansfield Town: Ryan Sweeney (24).

Halftime: 0-1.

Tranmere 0, Salford 0

Halftime: 0-0.

England National League Halifax Town 4, Kings Lynn 2

Halifax Town: No Name (42, 45, 50, 57).

Kings Lynn: No Name (13, 25).

Halftime: 2-2.

Barnet 3, Aldershot 1

Barnet: No Name (31, 71, 90).

Aldershot: No Name (37).

Halftime: 1-1.

Chesterfield 1, Bromley 2

Chesterfield: No Name (74).

Bromley: No Name (19, 85).

Halftime: 0-1.

Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Solihull Moors 2

Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (28, 41, 49).

Solihull Moors: No Name (11, 90).

Halftime: 2-1.

Notts County 0, Eastleigh 1

Eastleigh: No Name (45).

Halftime: 0-1.

Stockport County 2, Maidenhead United 2

Stockport County: No Name (38, 78).

Maidenhead United: No Name (26, 74).

Halftime: 1-1.

Wealdstone 2, Hartlepool 7

Wealdstone: No Name (87, 90).

Hartlepool: No Name (25, 39, 42, 48, 64, 76, 81).

Halftime: 0-3.

Woking 0, Wrexham 4

Wrexham: No Name (37, 51, 90, 90).

Halftime: 0-1.

Yeovil 1, Boreham Wood 0

Yeovil: No Name (28).

Halftime: 1-0.

Updated : 2021-04-18 10:16 GMT+08:00

