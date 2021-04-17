ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|49
|32
|15
|0
|2
|66
|173
|130
|Indy
|47
|27
|16
|4
|0
|58
|139
|132
|Orlando
|48
|26
|17
|4
|1
|57
|148
|148
|Greenville
|50
|22
|16
|9
|3
|56
|144
|154
|South Carolina
|46
|20
|15
|7
|4
|51
|136
|148
|Jacksonville
|44
|20
|18
|3
|3
|46
|118
|129
|Wheeling
|45
|15
|24
|5
|1
|36
|133
|157
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|28
|17
|7
|3
|1
|38
|96
|74
|Wichita
|48
|29
|14
|4
|1
|63
|138
|122
|Allen
|46
|28
|15
|2
|1
|59
|153
|131
|Utah
|48
|20
|17
|5
|6
|51
|136
|156
|Rapid City
|49
|24
|21
|3
|1
|52
|147
|156
|Tulsa
|49
|22
|21
|4
|2
|50
|110
|130
|Kansas City
|49
|21
|20
|6
|2
|50
|136
|140
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Orlando 5, South Carolina 3
Greenville 4, Florida 2
Fort Wayne 6, Wheeling 2
Tulsa 3, Wichita 0
Rapid City 4, Allen 2
Kansas City 2, Utah 1
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, ppd
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.