All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|19
|14
|4
|1
|0
|29
|64
|41
|Hartford
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|63
|52
|Bridgeport
|17
|3
|13
|1
|0
|7
|36
|66
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|26
|19
|5
|1
|1
|40
|85
|61
|Manitoba
|24
|11
|11
|2
|0
|24
|72
|69
|Toronto
|21
|10
|10
|0
|1
|21
|67
|70
|Belleville
|22
|9
|12
|1
|0
|19
|55
|73
|Stockton
|23
|9
|13
|1
|0
|19
|67
|73
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|20
|15
|4
|0
|1
|31
|86
|54
|Texas
|28
|12
|14
|2
|0
|26
|86
|96
|Iowa
|24
|10
|10
|4
|0
|24
|73
|88
|Cleveland
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|63
|45
|Grand Rapids
|17
|9
|6
|2
|0
|20
|56
|50
|Rockford
|21
|7
|13
|1
|0
|15
|59
|81
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|21
|14
|5
|2
|0
|30
|66
|50
|Lehigh Valley
|18
|12
|3
|2
|1
|27
|61
|53
|Syracuse
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|66
|57
|Rochester
|18
|8
|7
|2
|1
|19
|58
|70
|WB/Scranton
|21
|7
|9
|3
|2
|19
|60
|75
|Utica
|14
|8
|5
|0
|1
|17
|47
|47
|Binghamton
|20
|5
|9
|5
|1
|16
|56
|75
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Henderson
|25
|19
|6
|0
|0
|38
|82
|56
|San Diego
|31
|19
|12
|0
|0
|38
|106
|97
|Bakersfield
|27
|16
|10
|0
|1
|33
|93
|75
|San Jose
|26
|11
|9
|4
|2
|28
|76
|88
|Colorado
|23
|11
|9
|2
|1
|25
|71
|71
|Ontario
|30
|9
|17
|4
|0
|22
|90
|117
|Tucson
|24
|9
|13
|2
|0
|20
|65
|79
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Providence 6, Utica 2
Binghamton 6, WB/Scranton 3
Grand Rapids 5, Iowa 4
Bakersfield 1, Ontario 0
San Jose 5, Texas 3
Colorado at Stockton, ppd
Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.
Belleville at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, ppd
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 8 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.