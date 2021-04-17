Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/17 22:09
All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 19 14 4 1 0 29 64 41
Hartford 17 10 6 1 0 21 63 52
Bridgeport 17 3 13 1 0 7 36 66
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 26 19 5 1 1 40 85 61
Manitoba 24 11 11 2 0 24 72 69
Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70
Belleville 22 9 12 1 0 19 55 73
Stockton 23 9 13 1 0 19 67 73
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 20 15 4 0 1 31 86 54
Texas 28 12 14 2 0 26 86 96
Iowa 24 10 10 4 0 24 73 88
Cleveland 16 10 5 1 0 21 63 45
Grand Rapids 17 9 6 2 0 20 56 50
Rockford 21 7 13 1 0 15 59 81
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 21 14 5 2 0 30 66 50
Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53
Syracuse 19 10 8 1 0 21 66 57
Rochester 18 8 7 2 1 19 58 70
WB/Scranton 21 7 9 3 2 19 60 75
Utica 14 8 5 0 1 17 47 47
Binghamton 20 5 9 5 1 16 56 75
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 25 19 6 0 0 38 82 56
San Diego 31 19 12 0 0 38 106 97
Bakersfield 27 16 10 0 1 33 93 75
San Jose 26 11 9 4 2 28 76 88
Colorado 23 11 9 2 1 25 71 71
Ontario 30 9 17 4 0 22 90 117
Tucson 24 9 13 2 0 20 65 79

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Providence 6, Utica 2

Binghamton 6, WB/Scranton 3

Grand Rapids 5, Iowa 4

Bakersfield 1, Ontario 0

San Jose 5, Texas 3

Colorado at Stockton, ppd

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Belleville at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, ppd

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

