SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/17 22:06
SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 32 25 4 2 1 53 102 62
Knoxville 36 21 11 3 1 46 108 85
Huntsville 31 15 15 1 0 31 88 99
Pensacola 32 13 15 2 2 30 92 95
Birmingham 33 8 19 6 0 22 75 124

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Macon 5, Pensacola 3

Birmingham 6, Huntsville 1

Saturday's Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-18 10:14 GMT+08:00

New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines
Funeral service to be held for Orrin Hoopman in east Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Moderna vaccine will arrive in Taiwan in May
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan