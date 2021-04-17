Alexa
MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/17 22:05
MLS Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York 0 0 0 0 0 0
New England 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0
D.C. United 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando City 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0
Inter Miami CF 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1
Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 0
LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0
FC Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0
Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2
Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 0 4
Los Angeles FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
AUSTIN FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game.

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, April 16

Houston 2, San Jose 1

Seattle 4, Minnesota 0

Saturday, April 17

Toronto FC at Montreal, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at New York, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 18

LA Galaxy at Miami, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 23

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 25

New York at LA Galaxy, 5:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-18 10:13 GMT+08:00

