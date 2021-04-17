Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/04/17 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 17, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SW;14;76%;65%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Partly sunny;33;23;WSW;9;39%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Clouding up, warm;31;16;Warm with some sun;32;18;NNE;9;29%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;14;8;Mostly sunny;14;7;SE;10;47%;25%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;12;3;Partly sunny;13;5;NNE;11;69%;44%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;9;2;Mostly sunny;12;3;NNE;12;52%;0%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;Mostly sunny;29;18;SE;16;23%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and cooler;14;1;Breezy in the p.m.;18;-7;NNE;19;54%;48%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;30;20;Sunny;31;19;SE;8;62%;2%;6

Athens, Greece;Clouds limiting sun;22;12;Partly sunny;19;12;SW;10;73%;66%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;17;13;Becoming cloudy;18;14;W;15;60%;36%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy, breezy, warm;35;19;Hazy sun, very hot;37;21;WNW;15;16%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing and warm;34;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;23;SSW;9;68%;75%;11

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;32;21;Turning out cloudy;31;21;SW;8;51%;25%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;S;10;66%;66%;12

Barcelona, Spain;A little p.m. rain;14;6;Breezy in the p.m.;16;10;SW;18;49%;22%;7

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;Sunny, nice and warm;24;9;SSW;15;17%;0%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A little p.m. rain;10;5;A little rain, cold;8;4;WSW;9;92%;68%;2

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;13;5;A few showers;14;6;NE;8;84%;75%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A shower and t-storm;20;11;A shower and t-storm;20;10;SE;9;66%;70%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;More sun than clouds;27;17;Partly sunny;27;17;W;6;52%;55%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy, cool;10;5;Spotty showers;12;6;NNW;11;65%;88%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;12;3;A shower in the p.m.;13;5;NNW;7;67%;73%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;15;6;A shower;12;6;ENE;14;70%;67%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Warmer;12;1;Showers around, cold;10;4;NNE;6;79%;87%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;24;19;Fog in the morning;26;18;NE;12;72%;3%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;28;18;A heavy thunderstorm;28;19;SE;10;53%;85%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;20;9;Plenty of sunshine;19;7;WNW;17;41%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Very hot;36;22;Sunny and very hot;40;25;W;9;9%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;29;17;Sunny and very warm;29;17;SSE;9;26%;4%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray shower;29;19;Some sun, pleasant;30;19;SSE;7;52%;7%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;35;27;Sunny;36;27;S;13;63%;2%;13

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;9;3;An afternoon shower;13;8;SW;8;52%;48%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;31;26;Brief a.m. showers;31;26;SSW;12;73%;91%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Not as cool;15;3;Clouds and sun;15;4;ENE;11;66%;37%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;25;20;Sunny and beautiful;25;20;N;21;73%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy, cool;17;9;Clouds and sunshine;21;10;ENE;14;42%;5%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasingly windy;30;24;A little a.m. rain;29;23;S;25;78%;82%;3

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;33;21;Hazy sunshine;36;23;NE;9;33%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Cold, a.m. flurries;6;-4;Sunshine and warmer;13;0;SW;9;42%;33%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;33;25;A strong t-storm;36;25;S;17;55%;42%;11

Dili, East Timor;Partial sunshine;34;23;More clouds than sun;32;22;S;5;65%;21%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Thickening clouds;12;5;Spotty showers;11;6;SSE;12;85%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Nice with sunshine;23;12;Cooler, a.m. showers;18;10;NNE;13;57%;91%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;20;15;Partly sunny;20;15;ENE;13;74%;26%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;23;21;Remaining cloudy;25;23;NNE;6;90%;69%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;20;9;Sunny and nice;24;9;ENE;10;42%;9%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;31;23;Plenty of sunshine;32;24;SSE;13;59%;9%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;16;3;Plenty of sunshine;12;3;ENE;18;53%;0%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;33;25;A morning shower;32;25;SSW;10;69%;79%;8

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;26;22;Breezy;26;20;E;23;59%;76%;11

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;26;20;Some sun, a shower;28;20;ENE;17;56%;51%;12

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;36;23;Mostly sunny;34;25;SSW;8;36%;4%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy and cool;22;16;A shower in the a.m.;25;14;N;18;54%;57%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Considerable clouds;14;7;Warmer;18;10;ESE;7;81%;59%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;32;25;Showers around;32;25;W;11;68%;76%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;35;30;Hazy sunshine;35;28;ENE;14;35%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing and cooler;17;9;Sunny and nice;23;10;NNW;7;48%;2%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sun;23;6;Mostly sunny;20;6;NNE;13;28%;25%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;35;25;Breezy in the p.m.;35;26;WSW;19;52%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;27;13;A t-storm around;26;12;SW;10;56%;41%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;39;26;Plenty of sunshine;40;27;N;13;10%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Spotty showers;10;4;Spotty showers;11;4;WNW;17;74%;67%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;32;26;Windy;31;26;E;35;57%;2%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy, warm;34;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;23;S;9;70%;72%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunny, low humidity;35;28;Warm with hazy sun;36;27;SSW;16;49%;4%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A p.m. shower or two;33;24;N;7;73%;75%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;15;1;Sunny and mild;16;2;NW;11;46%;7%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;SW;11;71%;57%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;22;18;Partly sunny;21;18;SSE;10;78%;39%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine;23;12;Increasing clouds;22;12;WNW;9;58%;27%;5

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;12;3;Partial sunshine;13;4;ENE;5;48%;16%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;NNW;12;30%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;More sun than clouds;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;SW;10;73%;82%;7

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;16;3;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;W;6;46%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Showers around;31;28;A shower in spots;33;28;SSW;12;64%;48%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;29;24;A t-storm around;29;24;ENE;7;83%;75%;5

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;34;26;High clouds;35;27;SE;10;49%;38%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Sun and clouds;17;11;Clouds and sun;19;12;WNW;9;68%;31%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;13;Partly sunny, nice;28;13;SW;12;14%;0%;13

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;33;23;Mostly sunny;32;25;SSW;16;63%;42%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A shower;15;5;Partly sunny;15;5;NE;17;67%;10%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;33;27;Mostly sunny;33;27;SSE;14;64%;66%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Fog will lift;23;16;Areas of morning fog;25;16;NE;11;69%;1%;4

Montreal, Canada;Rather cloudy;9;3;Mostly cloudy;13;6;S;2;58%;44%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;19;8;Partly sunny, mild;15;8;E;19;34%;33%;4

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;33;27;Sunny and humid;35;28;WNW;13;65%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;28;16;A stray t-shower;26;16;ENE;16;64%;68%;7

New York, United States;Sun and clouds;15;8;Clouds and sun;18;10;WNW;14;40%;30%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Very warm;31;16;Partly sunny and hot;34;18;ESE;13;23%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Much colder;4;-2;An afternoon shower;7;-7;SSW;21;59%;85%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, heavy at times;14;11;A passing shower;15;9;W;22;44%;55%;9

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine;14;3;Mostly sunny, mild;17;3;NNE;9;41%;4%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Milder;12;4;An afternoon shower;15;4;S;11;55%;58%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;30;25;A t-storm around;30;25;ESE;15;77%;82%;6

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;30;25;A shower and t-storm;30;25;WSW;11;78%;78%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;A morning shower;29;23;NE;14;76%;71%;11

Paris, France;Warmer;14;3;A shower in the p.m.;14;5;NNE;10;56%;66%;3

Perth, Australia;Increasing clouds;27;15;Turning sunny, nice;27;13;S;14;43%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A t-storm around;34;27;SSW;8;67%;66%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;W;13;78%;74%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;34;22;Mostly sunny;35;21;ESE;9;45%;3%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Rather cloudy, cold;6;3;Spotty showers;11;5;W;6;77%;70%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;15;3;Plenty of sunshine;17;2;SSW;15;45%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;20;10;Downpours;18;11;ESE;12;76%;96%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;Increasing clouds;22;11;N;10;71%;1%;9

Recife, Brazil;Afternoon showers;27;22;Afternoon showers;28;23;ENE;9;87%;100%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;6;1;An afternoon shower;4;-1;SSW;27;69%;76%;3

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;15;6;Periods of sun;16;5;ENE;15;50%;1%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;29;21;A t-storm around;29;22;W;10;68%;55%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;30;22;Mostly sunny;33;21;N;13;12%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;16;6;Showery;14;6;NE;10;72%;90%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;14;2;Plenty of sunshine;13;2;ENE;14;49%;4%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, milder;18;11;Abundant sunshine;21;11;SW;15;48%;2%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;25;17;Humid with a t-storm;26;18;SE;11;86%;74%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;ESE;18;65%;4%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;18;A thunderstorm;25;18;WSW;9;87%;64%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;26;13;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;NE;13;19%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;22;7;Mostly sunny;25;6;SW;7;56%;2%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;NNE;14;70%;27%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;22;7;Turning cloudy;22;11;N;8;48%;10%;6

Seattle, United States;Plenty of sun;27;9;Warm with sunshine;26;10;N;9;46%;4%;6

Seoul, South Korea;A stray shower;14;7;Sunny and warmer;18;6;W;13;43%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Overcast;20;10;Cloudy;20;11;SE;15;40%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;A morning shower;32;25;N;8;70%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Colder, p.m. rain;8;5;Spotty showers;12;7;E;13;76%;90%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;Lots of sun, nice;30;25;E;20;61%;4%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partial sunshine;12;3;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;ENE;16;50%;0%;4

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy and cool;18;13;Partly sunny;20;12;WNW;13;67%;29%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;25;19;Winds subsiding;24;19;E;28;47%;31%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny;11;3;Sunny;10;3;ENE;17;59%;0%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;26;14;A shower in the p.m.;24;14;SE;11;34%;55%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;22;12;A t-storm around;22;12;NNW;11;58%;55%;7

Tehran, Iran;More sun than clouds;24;17;Mostly cloudy;27;18;ESE;14;19%;1%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;29;18;Plenty of sunshine;30;21;ENE;10;41%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;16;10;A passing shower;17;8;E;7;61%;66%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Rain this afternoon;17;15;Mostly sunny, breezy;20;10;W;26;38%;1%;9

Toronto, Canada;A stray shower;11;4;Partly sunny;12;4;NNW;15;62%;21%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler;19;15;A couple of showers;18;13;SE;10;70%;72%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Rainy times;15;9;An afternoon shower;17;10;W;18;57%;64%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;16;-3;Mostly sunny, cooler;10;-4;NE;14;35%;6%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;Partly sunny, mild;21;10;ENE;7;41%;0%;5

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;10;5;A shower;11;6;WNW;13;62%;90%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;ENE;8;71%;79%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A passing shower;16;5;Partly sunny, nice;18;4;E;16;55%;4%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Showers around;12;4;Spotty showers;14;6;N;8;68%;84%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;13;10;Mostly sunny, milder;18;15;NW;17;62%;3%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;9;71%;66%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;23;9;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;E;9;40%;44%;5

_____

Updated : 2021-04-18 10:11 GMT+08:00

