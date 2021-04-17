Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/04/17 19:29
A demonstrator reacts during a standoff with police along a perimeter fence during a protest decrying the shooting death of Daunte Wright, outside the...
Footwear are left outside as people perform an evening prayer called 'tarawih' during the first evening of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a mos...
Abigail Evans, 7, Logan Evans, 9, the children of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, sit with their mother Shannon Terranova,...
Women dance near the Arch of Triumph on the Day of the Sun, the birth anniversary of late leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, Apr...
Trapeze artist Regina Oliveira performs her clown act for live, online streaming of the "Benditas Genis" women's clown festival at her home during the...
Persons over 60-years-old wait in observation after receiving their second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the University Olympic Stadium ...
Isabella Disley and her dog Coco wait next to a portrait of Prince Philip, which adorns a window of a department store in Windsor, England, Friday, Ap...
Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo hugs his daughter Alondra who cries for him not to leave home, as he prepares to campaign in Chu...
A protester, bottom, and riot policeman react after catching fire from a gasoline bomb during a protest in the the northern city of Thessaloniki, Gree...
Katie Ledecky dives into the pool at the start of the women's 1500-meter freestyle final at the TYR Pro Swim Series swim meet Sunday, April 11, 2021, ...
People dance as they take part in a Silent Disco session in front of the sea in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 11, 2021. The silent disco is an event...

APRIL 10 - 16, 2021

From clashes in Greece, to health care workers continuing care of COVID-19 patients in Canada, to celebrations honoring late leader Kim II Sung in North Korea and Muslims offering prayers on the first Friday of Ramadan in Indonesia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

51 words

Updated : 2021-04-17 21:27 GMT+08:00

