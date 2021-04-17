AP Week in Pictures: Global

People dance as they take part in a Silent Disco session in front of the sea in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 11, 2021. The silent disco is an event... People dance as they take part in a Silent Disco session in front of the sea in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 11, 2021. The silent disco is an event where everyone wears noise-canceling headphones while dancing in a group and respecting social distancing regulations. Participants can choose one of the multiple channels of music to dance to, so they are dancing to different songs at the same time. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Katie Ledecky dives into the pool at the start of the women's 1500-meter freestyle final at the TYR Pro Swim Series swim meet Sunday, April 11, 2021, ... Katie Ledecky dives into the pool at the start of the women's 1500-meter freestyle final at the TYR Pro Swim Series swim meet Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Mission Viejo, Calif. Ledecky finished first. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

A protester, bottom, and riot policeman react after catching fire from a gasoline bomb during a protest in the the northern city of Thessaloniki, Gree... A protester, bottom, and riot policeman react after catching fire from a gasoline bomb during a protest in the the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The protester was arrested on suspicion of throwing a gasoline bomb, authorities said. Clashes between small groups of demonstrators and police broke out in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki at the end of a march to protest a new law allowing the policing of university campuses. (AP Photo/Achilleas Chiras)

Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo hugs his daughter Alondra who cries for him not to leave home, as he prepares to campaign in Chu... Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo hugs his daughter Alondra who cries for him not to leave home, as he prepares to campaign in Chugur, Peru, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Castillo will face rival candidate Keiko Fujimori in the June 6 presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Isabella Disley and her dog Coco wait next to a portrait of Prince Philip, which adorns a window of a department store in Windsor, England, Friday, Ap... Isabella Disley and her dog Coco wait next to a portrait of Prince Philip, which adorns a window of a department store in Windsor, England, Friday, April 16, 2021. Prince Philip husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died April 9, at aged 99. His funeral will take place Saturday, April 17 at Windsor Castle in St George's Chapel. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Persons over 60-years-old wait in observation after receiving their second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the University Olympic Stadium ... Persons over 60-years-old wait in observation after receiving their second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the University Olympic Stadium in Mexico City, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Trapeze artist Regina Oliveira performs her clown act for live, online streaming of the "Benditas Genis" women's clown festival at her home during the... Trapeze artist Regina Oliveira performs her clown act for live, online streaming of the "Benditas Genis" women's clown festival at her home during the COVID-19 pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, March 14, 2021. Oliveira transformed her apartment in the hilltop Santa Teresa neighborhood into a small studio, complete with professional lighting and trapeze, to give classes and presentations. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Women dance near the Arch of Triumph on the Day of the Sun, the birth anniversary of late leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, Apr... Women dance near the Arch of Triumph on the Day of the Sun, the birth anniversary of late leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

Abigail Evans, 7, Logan Evans, 9, the children of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, sit with their mother Shannon Terranova,... Abigail Evans, 7, Logan Evans, 9, the children of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, sit with their mother Shannon Terranova, left, during a memorial service as Evans lies in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

Footwear are left outside as people perform an evening prayer called 'tarawih' during the first evening of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a mos... Footwear are left outside as people perform an evening prayer called 'tarawih' during the first evening of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

A demonstrator reacts during a standoff with police along a perimeter fence during a protest decrying the shooting death of Daunte Wright, outside the... A demonstrator reacts during a standoff with police along a perimeter fence during a protest decrying the shooting death of Daunte Wright, outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

APRIL 10 - 16, 2021

From clashes in Greece, to health care workers continuing care of COVID-19 patients in Canada, to celebrations honoring late leader Kim II Sung in North Korea and Muslims offering prayers on the first Friday of Ramadan in Indonesia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

