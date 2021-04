Saturday At Monte Carlo Country Club Monte Carlo, Monaco Purse: €2,082,960 Surface: Red clay MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles Semifinals

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, 3-6, 7-5, 10-4.