Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station

By Associated Press
2021/04/17 18:09
Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins is helped out of the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft just minutes after she, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverc...
The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft is seen as it lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan with Expedition 64 crew members Kate Rubins of...
In this photo provided by NASA, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov is seen outside the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft after he, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ku...
In this photo provided by NASA, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov is helped out of the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft just minutes after he, Roscosmos ...
Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, center, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov sit in chair...
The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Saturday, April 17, 2021, with Expedition 64 crew members K...
In this image made from video released by Roscosmos Space Agency, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov sits in the chair shortly after the landing of the...
The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Saturday, April 17, 2021, with Expedition 64 crew members K...
The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Saturday, April 17, 2021, with Expedition 64 crew members K...
In this image made from video released by Roscosmos Space Agency, rescue team members help Russian cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov to get from the caps...
In this image from video footage released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, Russian space agency rescue team helps U.S. astronaut Kate Rubins exit the ca...

Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins is helped out of the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft just minutes after she, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverc...

The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft is seen as it lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan with Expedition 64 crew members Kate Rubins of...

In this photo provided by NASA, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov is seen outside the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft after he, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ku...

In this photo provided by NASA, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov is helped out of the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft just minutes after he, Roscosmos ...

Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, center, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov sit in chair...

The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Saturday, April 17, 2021, with Expedition 64 crew members K...

In this image made from video released by Roscosmos Space Agency, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov sits in the chair shortly after the landing of the...

The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Saturday, April 17, 2021, with Expedition 64 crew members K...

The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Saturday, April 17, 2021, with Expedition 64 crew members K...

In this image made from video released by Roscosmos Space Agency, rescue team members help Russian cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov to get from the caps...

In this image from video footage released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, Russian space agency rescue team helps U.S. astronaut Kate Rubins exit the ca...

MOSCOW (AP) — An American astronaut and two Russians have returned to Earth after six months aboard the International Space Station.

A Soyuz space capsule carrying NASA’s Kate Rubins and Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov landed at 0455 GMT (12:55 a.m. EDT) Saturday in the steppes of Kazakhstan.

Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roskosmos, said all three were feeling well after they were extracted from the capsule and began reacclimating to the pull of gravity.

The three had arrived at the orbiting laboratory complex on Oct. 14.

There now are seven people aboard the ISS: NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russians Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov arrived on April 9; Americans Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi, came aboard in November on the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience, the first ISS docking under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Updated : 2021-04-17 21:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan