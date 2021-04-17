Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan

Driver followed a navigation app into farm fields and ended up down a road embankment

  792
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/17 17:10
(Miaoli County Police Bureau photo)

(Miaoli County Police Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four police officers on Thursday (April 15) helped a food delivery driver get her scooter out of a tight spot in Miaoli County after she got into trouble following a navigation app.

Miaoli County Datong Police Station chief Fang Kou-wei (房國雄) and police officer Chen You-chia (陳宥嘉) were patrolling at around 7 p.m. on Thursday night. They were informed that a scooter rider was stuck beside a breakfast store on a back road in Zhunan Township, CNA reported.

Arriving at the scene, Fang and Chen found the woman had fallen into thick undergrowth down an embankment. The part-time worker was delivering chicken cutlets and drinks.

She followed a navigation app onto a back road and into farm fields, falling down the embankment. Though the woman was not hurt her scooter was stuck in the thick and tall undergrowth, per CNA.

Police officers tried starting the scooter and driving it out, but the tires kept slipping. To avoid damage to the scooter four police officers eventually lifted the scooter back on to the pavement.

Zhunan Township
Datong Police Station
chicken cutlets
food and grocery delivery platform

Updated : 2021-04-17 21:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan