Police help food delivery driver out of tight spot in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four police officers on Thursday (April 15) helped a food delivery driver get her scooter out of a tight spot in Miaoli County after she got into trouble following a navigation app.

Miaoli County Datong Police Station chief Fang Kou-wei (房國雄) and police officer Chen You-chia (陳宥嘉) were patrolling at around 7 p.m. on Thursday night. They were informed that a scooter rider was stuck beside a breakfast store on a back road in Zhunan Township, CNA reported.

Arriving at the scene, Fang and Chen found the woman had fallen into thick undergrowth down an embankment. The part-time worker was delivering chicken cutlets and drinks.

She followed a navigation app onto a back road and into farm fields, falling down the embankment. Though the woman was not hurt her scooter was stuck in the thick and tall undergrowth, per CNA.

Police officers tried starting the scooter and driving it out, but the tires kept slipping. To avoid damage to the scooter four police officers eventually lifted the scooter back on to the pavement.