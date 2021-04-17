Alexa
Labuschagne's 192 puts Queensland in charge for Aussie title

By Associated Press
2021/04/17 15:03
Labuschagne's 192 puts Queensland in charge for Aussie title

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Marnus Labuschagne scored 192 runs to put Queensland in a commanding position to win the Sheffield Shield first-class cricket title in Australia.

New South Wales was 140-5 in its second innings, still trailing by 106 runs, when bad light stopped play Saturday at Allan Border Field on the third day of the scheduled five-day match.

Sean Abbott was not out 20 and Baxter Holt unbeaten on 10 after Xavier Bartlett claimed 3-31 for Queensland.

Labuschagne struck 21 boundaries in his near 10-hour, 353-ball innings to steer Queensland to 389 and a first-innings lead of 246 runs.

Indian Premier League duties meant New South Wales was without Australian test players Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, David Warner and Moises Henriques.

Queensland earned hosting duties by leading the Shield table, 1.66 points clear of New South Wales.

