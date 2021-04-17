Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

46 Taiwanese charged for telecom fraud in China

Taiwan defendants face up to 13 years in jail for defrauding Chinese in Spain

  762
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/17 15:14
(Weibo, Beijing Municipal High People's Court photo)

(Weibo, Beijing Municipal High People's Court photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Beijing court on Friday (April 16) sentenced 46 Taiwanese nationals to up to 13 years in prison for their alleged involvement in a cross-border telecom fraud.

The suspects, who were deported from Spain in 2016, were charged with defrauding Chinese in two separate cases, according to a bulletin posted by the Beijing Municipal High People's Court on Weibo.

In one case, seven culprits, including the leader, surnamed Lu (盧), were sentenced to 10-13 years for tricking 66 victims in China out of US$678,000 between October and December 2016. Their 28 accomplices were given jail terms of four to eight years.

The court said the members of the fraud ring would pose as police officers, prosecutors, and other law enforcement officials when they phoned their victims from their base in Spain.

In another case, 11 Taiwan nationals, including their leader, surnamed Tsai (蔡), were sentenced to five to 10 years behind bars for committing similar crimes during the same period. The court said they had swindled US$492,200 out of 10 victims.

The bulletin claimed the rights of all the accused were fully protected during the trials.

According to Chinese media, the 46 accused were among the 237 telecom fraud suspects — 218 of whom were Taiwanese — arrested by police in Madrid and Barcelona in 2016. After they were deported, Taiwan repeatedly expressed concern about a lack of due process and voiced strong opposition to Spain's decision to send its citizens to China for trial.
telecom fraud
telecom fraud suspects
telecom fraud ring
Taiwanese in China
One China policy
ruling
prison sentence
extradition

RELATED ARTICLES

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai faces 12 months in prison for unauthorized assembly
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai faces 12 months in prison for unauthorized assembly
2021/04/17 09:00
Court in South Korea sentences drunk driver to 8 years in death of Taiwanese student
Court in South Korea sentences drunk driver to 8 years in death of Taiwanese student
2021/04/14 20:37
129 HK civil servants forced to retire for not pledging loyalty to government
129 HK civil servants forced to retire for not pledging loyalty to government
2021/04/14 14:21
US bill calls for Taiwan's inclusion in UN
US bill calls for Taiwan's inclusion in UN
2021/04/09 14:28
Taiwanese groups criticize Chinese claims made at Anchorage summit
Taiwanese groups criticize Chinese claims made at Anchorage summit
2021/03/29 15:57

Updated : 2021-04-17 21:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan