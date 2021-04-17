Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bob Corkum abruptly steps down as US women's hockey coach

By JOHN WAWROW , AP Hockey Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/17 13:35
Bob Corkum abruptly steps down as US women's hockey coach

Assistant coach Joel Johnson is taking over the United States women’s national hockey team after Bob Corkum abruptly stepped down less than three weeks before the world championships open in Canada.

USA Hockey’s director of women’s national team programs Katie Million did not provide a reason for Corkum’s departure in announcing the move Friday night.

Corkum reached his decision earlier in the day as he and players gathered in Maine for the start of training camp on Saturday in preparation for the world championships in Nova Scotia, which run from May 6-16.

“Bob put his heart and and soul into continuing to build on the legacy of our women’s national team program over the past three seasons, and we’re grateful for all he did,” Million said in a statement released by USA Hockey. “While he’s stepping away, he’ll always be a big part of the USA Hockey family and we’ll certainly miss him.”

Corkum is a former NHL player and assistant coach who coached the U.S. team to win its fifth consecutive world title in 2019. The tournament was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson served as Corkum’s assistant and previously coached the U.S. Under-18 and Under-22 teams. He is currently the associate coach and completed his 16th season with the the University of Minnesota’s women’s team.

“We are extremely fortunate to have someone like Joel to step in and guide our team,” Million said. “He’s been an important part of our program and is well-positioned to help build on the success we’ve enjoyed.”

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-17 21:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan