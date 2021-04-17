Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hight races to provisional top spot in NHRA Funny Car

By Associated Press
2021/04/17 11:12
Hight races to provisional top spot in NHRA Funny Car

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Robert Hight raced to the provisional No. 1 spot with a standout performance in Funny Car qualifying Friday night, the first NHRA four-wide race in two years.

Hight, the runner-up at this year's season opener, had a run of 3.922-seconds at 327.59 mph in his Camaro at the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

If it holds, it would be Hight's 69th career No. 1 qualifier. Qualifying continues Saturday.

“I’m glad we’re back finally running a schedule that’s a little more normal,” Hight said. “A month off after a runner-up finish is not much fun because, honestly, I lost that as a driver in the final (in Gainesville). I’ve thought about it 1,000 times in my mind, and I’m ready to get back out there and start racing and redeem myself.”

Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were also provisional No. 1 qualifiers in their respective categories at the second race of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

Updated : 2021-04-17 21:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan