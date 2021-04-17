Reservations for self-paid COVID vaccination to begin April 19

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Reservations for a self-paid coronavirus vaccination will be available in Taiwan from Monday (April 19), and those eligible for shots can receive their first jab beginning Wednesday (April 21), according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Earlier this week, the CECC announced that it will begin offering 10,000 self-paid AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Taiwan residents who need to travel abroad for business, work, education, or medical treatment. The decision was made to lower the risk for those traveling overseas and prevent the two vaccine shipments that Taiwan has received from going to waste amid public lack of interest.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday (April 16), CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said those eligible for vaccination can start arranging an appointment at 10 a.m. on April 19. He said 31 hospitals across the country will provide the service.

Chuang explained the cost of a single coronavirus shot will be capped at NT$600 (US$21) and that open vials must be used within six hours once at room temperature. Those qualified for the government-funded jabs are required to pay a registration fee ranging from NT$50 to about NT$200 per shot, he added.

Taiwan began its vaccination rollout on March 22, and just 30,039 people received at least a first jab as of Thursday (April 15).

An estimated 618,000 people across the country are eligible to be vaccinated, including employees at healthcare facilities, government epidemic prevention workers, people with a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure due to their occupation, and Taiwanese diplomats and athletes who need to travel abroad.