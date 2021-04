Towns scores 24, helps Timberwolves beat Heat 119-111

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, center, goes up for a shot past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, right, and forward Josh Okogie during... Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, center, goes up for a shot past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, right, and forward Josh Okogie during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) leans toward referee Tony Brothers to demonstrate how, he thought, Miami Heat guard Goran Drag... Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) leans toward referee Tony Brothers to demonstrate how, he thought, Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic leaned into him to draw a foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt, left, and Miami Heat forward Trevor Ariza vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA baske... Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt, left, and Miami Heat forward Trevor Ariza vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) goes up for a shot past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1), center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forwa... Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) goes up for a shot past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1), center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Josh Okogie (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) tries to get past Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball ... Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) tries to get past Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives past a crowd of Minnesota Timberwolves defenders as Heat center Bam Adebayo, right front, tries to set a p... Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives past a crowd of Minnesota Timberwolves defenders as Heat center Bam Adebayo, right front, tries to set a pick during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, left, fouls Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler as he goes up for a shot during the first half of an NBA... Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, left, fouls Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler as he goes up for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points, including eight in the fourth quarter before fouling out, to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-111 win against the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Ricky Rubio added 17 points and Naz Reid scored 16 off the bench as Minnesota had seven players score in double-figures to overcome 21 turnovers. Towns keyed a 22-6 run midway through the fourth as the Timberwolves pulled away.

After consecutive losses at home by at least 25 points to Brooklyn and Milwaukee, Minnesota faced another Eastern Conference playoff contender. The Timberwolves finished strong to win for just the second time in six games, a stretch against all East teams.

Jimmy Butler had 30 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but Miami lost its third straight game, all coming on the road. Trevor Ariza scored a season-high 21 points for the Heat, who started the night seventh in the East and a half-game ahead of Charlotte.

Miami appeared ready to put away the Wolves, the West’s worst team at the start of the day. The Heat finished the third quarter on a 15-5 and led by five points with Goran Dragic hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Towns didn’t let Minnesota fade away. He finished the pivotal fourth-quarter run with a deep 3 and walked back up the court holding out three fingers to the hometown crowd.

TIP-INS

Heat: G Victor Oladipo missed his fourth straight game with right knee soreness. ... Butler, the former Timberwolves star who forced his way out with a trade, was booed loudly the first time he touched the ball by the limited fans in attendance. ... Butler recorded multiple steals for the ninth straight game, setting a franchise record and extending the longest streak of his career. Sherman Douglas had eight consecutive such games in 1990.

Timberwolves: G Jaylen Nowell missed the game with a right tibia contusion. ... Towns extended his streak of games with a 3 to 70 games, the longest stretch by a player in franchise history. ... Edwards had a steal for the 25th straight game, the longest active streak in the NBA, and longest by a rookie in team history. The NBA record for a rookie is 31 straight games by Chris Paul in 2005-06.

JOINT FUNDRAISER

The Timberwolves and Heat agreed to auction their pregame “With Liberty and Justice FOR ALL” warmup shirts to raise money for The Daunte Wright Memorial Fund. Wright was the Black man fatally shot by a police officer on April 11 in a nearby suburb.

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks – the previous two teams to play in Minnesota – along with the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx joined the cause. Each shirt will be autographed by players. The auction ran concurrently on the Timberwolves’ website during Friday’s game.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host the Nets on Sunday.

Timberwolves: Travel to Los Angeles to play the Clippers on Sunday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports