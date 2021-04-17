Alexa
Hall, Swayman lift Bruins past Islanders 3-0

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/17 10:00
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is congratulated by Jeremy Lauzon after the team's 3-0 win over the New York Islanders in an NHL hockey game F...
Boston Bruins' Taylor Hall vies for the puck against New York Islanders' Brock Nelson (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April...

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored his second goal in two nights, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Islanders 3-0 on Friday, their second win over New York in two nights.

David Pastrnak added his 17th goal of the season and Curtis Lazar had a late empty-netter as Boston put more distance between itself and the idle New York Rangers for the East Division’s final playoff spot.

Ilya Sorokin had 21 saves for the Islanders, who have lost three of four.

Coming off a 4-1 win on Thursday night, the Bruins were again solid defensively, turning back all five of New York’s power play chances.

CANADIENS 2, FLAMES 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Tyler Toffoli scored two goals, including the winner in the third period, to lift Montreal to a victory that snapped Calgary's three-game winning streak.

Toffoli was credited with the go-ahead goal at 15:45 of the third after he deflected in a pass from Joel Armia over the glove of Jacob Markstrom.

Jake Allen made 13 of his 28 saves in the first period for the Canadiens, who had lost three of their previous four games — including a 4-1 loss to the Flames on Wednesday night.

Elias Lindholm scored the lone goal for the Flames.

2021-04-17

