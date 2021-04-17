Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Goalie Kenneth Vermeer leaves LAFC on eve of season opener

By Associated Press
2021/04/17 09:15
Goalie Kenneth Vermeer leaves LAFC on eve of season opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC and goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer have mutually parted ways on the eve of the team's season opener.

LAFC announced Vermeer's surprising departure Friday night.

The 35-year-old Dutch goalkeeper spent one season with LAFC after joining the club from Feyenoord. Vermeer made only eight MLS starts for LAFC while sharing time in net with Pablo Sisniega.

Vermeer, who began his pro career at Ajax, also started all five of LAFC's matches in last year's CONCACAF Champions League.

LAFC coach Bob Bradley hadn't named a first-string goalie for the upcoming season, but the winner of the competition apparently was Sisniega. The 25-year-old Mexican goalie joined LAFC two years ago from Real Sociedad's reserve team, and he made 14 starts last season.

The only other goalkeeper on LAFC's roster is 20-year-old Tomás Romero, who has never played an MLS match. The New Jersey native signed with LAFC in January.

Los Angeles opens its fourth MLS season at home Saturday against expansion Austin FC.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-17 21:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan