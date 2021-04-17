Alexa
Mexico says 14 townships refuse coronavirus vaccines

By Associated Press
2021/04/17 09:05
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican health authorities said Friday that 14 of the country’s roughly 2,600 townships have refused to allow vaccination teams to administer anti-coronavirus doses there.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell said the townships were concentrated largely in the heavily Indigenous southern states of Chiapas and Oaxaca.

He did not give specific reasons why those communities did not want to be vaccinated, citing only “cultural and perhaps religious beliefs.”

López-Gatell said the decision to refuse vaccines had been made by town councils, adding “we respect that decision.” He said authorities are trying to set up a scheme in which people who wanted vaccines could get them in a neighboring township.

Indigenous municipalities in southern Mexico have some degree of autonomy, and some are governed by traditional "use and custom" schemes without political parties or formal elections.

Some Chiapas townships dominated by the Zapatista rebels have rejected other government programs, but it was unclear whether they were among those refusing vaccines.

Local media in Chiapas reported some communities distrusted the vaccines, or did not think there were enough local cases to justify it.

Mexico is currently vaccinating people over 60, as well as some health care workers and teachers. Mexico has administered almost 13.5 million doses to date, still a small amount for a country of 126 million.

Mexico has suffered 211,693 test-confirmed deaths, but because the country does so little testing, authorities acknowledge the real toll is over 330,000.

Updated : 2021-04-17 21:18 GMT+08:00

