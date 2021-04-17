Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/04/17 07:39
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Fauci; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; former House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Fauci; French President Emmanuel Macron; Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Fauci; Boehner; national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sullivan; Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and John Cornyn, R-Texas.

