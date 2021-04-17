Alexa
Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell sprains right ankle vs Pacers

By Associated Press
2021/04/17 05:26
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell exited during the third quarter of an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers on Friday afternoon after suffering a sprained right ankle.

The Jazz announced he would not return.

Mitchell was helped off the court with the assistance of teammates with 8:18 left in the third quarter after severely turning his ankle. The Jazz guard could not put any weight on his right leg. Mitchell scored 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting in 21 minutes before leaving the game.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

