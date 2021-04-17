Alexa
Jeffree Star hospitalized after Wyoming car crash

By Associated Press
2021/04/17 05:11
Jeffree Star hospitalized after Wyoming car crash

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — YouTube personality, businessman and musician Jeffree Star was hospitalized after a car crash in Wyoming.

Star veered off a slushy road in the Casper area Friday morning and overturned his Rolls Royce, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

A friend, Daniel Lucas, also was in the car. Both were taken to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper with undisclosed injuries.

Star is best known for his cosmetics business. He has been splitting time between California and his small ranch near Casper since December, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

Since moving to Wyoming, Star has said he plans to employ locals at a warehouse for his company, Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

He has drawn attention for using racist language and more recently has posed with a Confederate flag and promoted self-harm, prompting him to apologize.

Updated : 2021-04-17 21:13 GMT+08:00

