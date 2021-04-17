Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/17 04:51
Stocks continued to march higher on Wall Street Friday, giving the S&P 500 its latest record high and its fourth straight weekly gain.

The benchmark index rose 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed at an all-time high. Higher bond yields helped lift bank stocks, and health care companies and those that rely on consumer spending also did well. Technology stocks lagged behind, leaving the Nasdaq up just 0.1%.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 15.05 points, or 0.4%, to 4,185.47.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164.68 points, or 0.5%, to 34,200.67.

The Nasdaq rose 13.58 points, or 0.1%, to 14,052.34.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.60 points, or 0.2% to 2,262.67.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 56.67 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 400.07 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 152.16 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 19.20 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 429.40 points, or 11.4%.

The Dow is up 3,594.19 points, or 11.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,164.06 points, or 9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 287.82 points, or 14.6%.

