Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

PPG, Alcoa rise; Bank of New York, Marathon Oil fall

By Associated Press
2021/04/17 04:17
PPG, Alcoa rise; Bank of New York, Marathon Oil fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Alcoa Corp., up $2.79 to $35.63.

The aluminum maker handily beat analyst's first-quarter profit forecasts on stronger demand and pricing.

Matson Inc., up $1.12 to $69.60.

The shipping company gave investors an encouraging first-quarter financial update.

General Finance Corp., up $6.78 to $18.95.

United Rentals is buying the freight and storage container company.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., up $2.39 to $172.16.

The trucking company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter financial forecasts.

TG Therapeutics Inc. down $1.05 to $44.78.

The drug developer's encouraging study results for a multiple sclerosis treatment failed to excite investors.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 31 cents to $10.53.

Oil prices edged lower and weighed down energy company stocks.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp., down $1.94 to $46.07.

Investors were disappointed with the investment bank's first-quarter financial results.

PPG Industries Inc., up $13.44 to $167.41.

The paint and coatings maker beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Updated : 2021-04-17 21:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan