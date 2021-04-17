Alexa
Braves scratch LHP Smyly, add to 10-day IL with forearm pain

By Associated Press
2021/04/17 04:09
CHICAGO (AP) — The Atlanta Braves scratched starter Drew Smyly and placed him on the 10-day injured list before Friday’s series opener against the Chicago Cubs due to pain in his throwing arm.

The left-hander was added to the IL retroactive to April 13 with what the club called left forearm inflammation. Manager Brian Snitker said he hopes Smyly (0-0, 5.73 in two starts) will only miss one start.

Smyly signed an $11 million, one-year deal with Atlanta as a free agent after the lefty's stuff suddenly ticked up near the end of 2020 with San Francisco.

The Braves recalled Kyle Wright from their alternate site in Gwinnett, Georgia, to start in Smyly’s place.

