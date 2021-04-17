Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Blue Jays-Royals postponed by rain; doubleheader Saturday

By Associated Press
2021/04/17 04:19
Blue Jays-Royals postponed by rain; doubleheader Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals postponed Friday night's game because of rain and will make it up Saturday as part of a day-night doubleheader before concluding their four-game series Sunday.

The first seven-inning game Saturday will start a 1:10 p.m. and the second at 5:10 p.m.

“I woke up this morning hoping the forecast would be radically wrong,” said Royals manager Mike Matheny, whose team has had a number of rainouts and days off already this season. “We'll have plenty of chances to grind, but they've adapted well without it being ideal of still coming out and being sharp and getting ready to play.”

The Royals won the series-opener 7-5 on Thursday night. This is the Blue Jays' only trip to Kansas City this season.

The Blue Jays and Royals will likely push their Friday night starters to Saturday night with Toronto's Steven Matz taking on Mike Minor. The scheduled Saturday starters will remain with Robbie Ray facing Kansas City's Brady Singer.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-17 21:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
Seven charged with negligent homicide in Taiwan train derailment
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan